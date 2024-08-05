Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
