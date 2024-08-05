Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1780 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,050. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3268 $
Price in auction currency 3050 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Mexico 4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1780 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search