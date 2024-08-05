Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1780 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1780 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,050. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3268 $
Price in auction currency 3050 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
