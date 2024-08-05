Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

