4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
