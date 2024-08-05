4 Escudos 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

