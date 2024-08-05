Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22218 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

