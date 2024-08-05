Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22218 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
