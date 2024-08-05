Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1767 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
5934 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6463 $
Price in auction currency 6463 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

