4 Escudos 1767 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1767 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
5934 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6463 $
Price in auction currency 6463 USD
