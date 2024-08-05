Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1760 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1760 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42,300. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
42000 $
Price in auction currency 42000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search