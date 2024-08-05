Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3175 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Mexico 2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
