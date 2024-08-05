Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3175 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
