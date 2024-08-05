2 Escudos 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3175 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

