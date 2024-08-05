2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1787 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos auction for MXN 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

