Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1787 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos auction for MXN 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - November 4, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******

Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - October 9, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Mexico 2 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

