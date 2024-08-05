Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1786 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1786 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3170 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
