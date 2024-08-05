Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1785 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
