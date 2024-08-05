Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1785 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 22, 2022
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - December 13, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

