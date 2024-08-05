Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 423 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
