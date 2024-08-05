2 Escudos 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition VF (4) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)