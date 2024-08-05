Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1783 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1783 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 423 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

