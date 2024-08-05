Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search