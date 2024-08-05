Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

