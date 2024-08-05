2 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

