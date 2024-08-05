Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 282 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
