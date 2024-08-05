Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 282 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F,
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1781 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search