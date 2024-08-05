2 Escudos 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

