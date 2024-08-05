Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1780 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction ibercoin - December 15, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - June 13, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

