2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1777 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition VF (5) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)