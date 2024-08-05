Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1777 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1777 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search