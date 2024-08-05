Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1776 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
