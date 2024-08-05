Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1776 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1776 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1776 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search