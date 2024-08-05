Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39363 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
