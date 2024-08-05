Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39363 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Cayón - October 5, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

