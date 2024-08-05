Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1774 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1774 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31186 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
