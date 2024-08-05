Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 29,000. Bidding took place September 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search