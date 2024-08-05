2 Escudos 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 29,000. Bidding took place September 9, 2022.

