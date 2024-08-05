Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1763 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
