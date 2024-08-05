Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1763 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1763 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

