Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1479 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

