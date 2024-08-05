Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Möller (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1479 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search