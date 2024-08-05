Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1760 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3858 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - March 7, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

