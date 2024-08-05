Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1760 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1760 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (6)
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3858 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
