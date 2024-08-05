Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

