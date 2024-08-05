Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
