Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1787 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64729 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1787 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

