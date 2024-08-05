Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1785 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
