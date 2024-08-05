Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1785 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1785 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search