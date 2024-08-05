Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1784 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1784 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search