Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 5, 2014
Condition G6 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search