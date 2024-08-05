1 Escudo 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (13) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) VF25 (3) F15 (1) Service NGC (6) ANACS (1)