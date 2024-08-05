Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F,
Selling price

