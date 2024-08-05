Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search