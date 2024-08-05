1 Escudo 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

