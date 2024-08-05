Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F,
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search