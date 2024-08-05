Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1780 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - May 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F,
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF at auction GGN - September 23, 1995
Seller GGN
Date September 23, 1995
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
