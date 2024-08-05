Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1780 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1780 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F,
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
