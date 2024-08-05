Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 747.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F,
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

