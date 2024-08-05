Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 747.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F,
Selling price
******
