Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1776 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31541 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 7, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 7, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

