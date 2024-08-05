Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1776 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1776 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31541 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
