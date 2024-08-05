Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1610 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 13000 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction London Coins - September 2, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

