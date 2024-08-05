Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1610 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 13000 MXN
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
