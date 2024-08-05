Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1774 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 9500 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2018
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

