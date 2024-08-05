Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1774 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1774 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 9500 MXN
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2018
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search