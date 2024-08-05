Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
