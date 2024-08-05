Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1773 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

