1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1771 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place June 13, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
