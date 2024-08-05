Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1771 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place June 13, 2013.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 13, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

