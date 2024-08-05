1 Escudo 1771 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1771 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place June 13, 2013.

