1 Escudo 1769 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1769 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
