Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1766 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24166 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1766 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search