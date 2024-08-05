Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1766 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1766 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24166 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
