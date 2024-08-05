Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1765 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3508 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,025. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (6)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 33000 MXN
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
