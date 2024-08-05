Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1765 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3508 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,025. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 13, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 33000 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Mexico 1 Escudo 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

