Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1764 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1764 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search