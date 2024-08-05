Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1763 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3146 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Leu (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 680 EUR
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date December 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search