Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1763 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3146 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 680 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - December 11, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date December 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Leu - October 30, 2009
Seller Leu
Date October 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1763 Mo MM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VG
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

