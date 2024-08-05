Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1762 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search