Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1762 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Mexico 1 Escudo 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

