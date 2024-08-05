1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (4) VF (9) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Cayón (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (6)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Sedwick (3)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)