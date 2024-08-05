Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1709 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

