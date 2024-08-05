Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1709 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
