Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1760 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (3)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

