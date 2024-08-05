Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1760 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1760 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
