Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (44)
  • Cayón (20)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (26)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (3)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

