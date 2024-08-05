Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3235 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2067 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
