Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3235 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2067 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 11, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

