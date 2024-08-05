Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1484 $
Price in auction currency 1361 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

