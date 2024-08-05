Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (1)
- Leu (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1484 $
Price in auction currency 1361 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
