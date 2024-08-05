Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1820 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF45 ICG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

