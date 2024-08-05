4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

