Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (6)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1818 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search