Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (6)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search