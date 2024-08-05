Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31395 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
