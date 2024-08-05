Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31395 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (7)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
